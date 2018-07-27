EXCLUSIVE: Ray Romano is set to star with Hugh Jackman and Allison Janey in Bad Education, the movie based on a true story from I Think We’re Alone Now screenwriter Mike Makowsky and Thoroughbreds director Cory Finley. Finley is directing the pic, from Automatik’s Fred Berger and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Sight Unseen’s Eddie Vaisman, Julia Lebedev and Oren Moverman.

The plot are being kept under wraps, but it will be based on Makowsky’s high school experience.

Romano stars in Epix’s Get Shorty, which bows its Season 2 on August 12. He also starred in an untitled Duplass Brothers movie that Netflix will bow later this year, has a Netflix comedy special in the works and is in next year’s The Irishman.

