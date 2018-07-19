Raw, producer of Sundance breakout documentary Three Identical Strangers, is partnering with Film4 and Sidney Kimmel Entertainment (SKE) on a narrative feature version of the picture.

The Sundance title, about three strangers who inadvertently discover that they are identical triplets separated at birth, won the festival’s Special Jury Prize for Documentary Storytelling.

Raw, Film4 and SKE will develop the new narrative feature following what they describe as “fierce, multi-studio competitive bidding in the life rights of Robert Shafran and David Kellman,” who are two of the identical triplets at the heart of the documentary.

Raw’s Katherine Butler and Dimitri Doganis and SKE’s Sidney Kimmel and John Penotti will produce the as-yet untitled narrative feature film. Film4’s Daniel Battsek and Sam Lavender, Submarine Entertainment’s Josh Braun and Dan Braun, and the doc’s director Tim Wardle will serve as executive producers. Mark O’Connor will oversee development on behalf of SKE.

The sale was handled by Josh Braun of Submarine, who also brokered the distribution deal for the documentary out of Sundance. Head of Creative Ollie Madden and Senior Legal and Business Affairs Executive Louise Long handled the negotiation for Film4, Head of Business and Legal Affairs Executive Brian Kornreich represented SKE, and Evan Krauss of Gray Krauss Sandler Des Rochers LLP handled negotiations for Shafran and Kellman.

The original doc was financed and executive-produced by CNN Films and UK broadcaster Channel 4. The film is going along very nicely at the domestic box office and is currently nearing $3M with screen expansion expected. CNN Films has U.S. TV rights. Neon, which picked up North American rights from CNN Films, released the documentary on June 29. Channel 4 has UK TV rights.

Shafran and Kellman said, “We are delighted and honored to partner with such a talented and creative team. We trust that they will treat our story with respect and create an amazing dramatic version of our lives.”

Raw and Film4’s most recent collaboration American Animals, directed by Bart Layton, also premiered at Sundance.