It’s summertime, which means outdoor activities, vacations, and other seasonal lures typically make for a quiet night in ratings.

Friday saw CBS score in the total viewers race, with a 9 PM re-run of Hawaii Five-O luring 3.57 million total viewers (0.4/2 rating share among adults 18-49), followed by Blue Bloods aggregating 4.34 million viewers in the 10 PM slot (also a 0.4/2 rating share).

But ABC’s 20/20 led the overall rating/share on Friday, copping a 0.6/3 rating share among adults 18-49 in its 10 PM slot and with 3.48 million viewers. Still, that was below the CBS total viewership numbers.

NBC’s and a re-run of American Ninja Warrior also had a 0.6/3 rating/share on Friday, but brought also brought in lesser total viewers than the CBS shows.

In the 8 PM slot, the premiere of the Whistleblower series on CBS looked at a pediatric dental chain and a pharmaceutical giant in its study of alleged corporate wrongdoing. The show drew a total of 3.07 million total viewers and a 0.4/2 rating share.

Elsewhere at 8 PM, ABC’s Quantico held steady at a 0.4/2 rating share and 2.69 million viewers. CW’s Masters of Illusion maintained its 0.2/1 rating share for 8 PM and 8:30 PM, drawing 1.09 for the first half-hour and just under a million viewers at 8:30 PM.

At 9 PM, What Would You Do? had a 0.5/2 rating share and 2.60 million viewers, while a Fox re-run of The Orville scored a 0.2/1 ratings share, tied with the CW’s Penn & Teller: Fool Us in rating share, with both shows under a million viewers.

Rounding out the evening at 10 PM were the strong 0.6/3 rating/share performances by ABC’s 20/20 and NBC’s Dateline, with CBS’s Blue Bloods (0.4/2) drawing the biggest total viewing audience.