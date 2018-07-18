Tuesday’s MLB All-Star Game clocked a 2.0 rating in the demo and 8.34 million viewers. These stats are less reliable than usual, given that the game aired live across the country.

More reliable data will be out later. But – horserace. So, last night’s fast stats are down compared to last year’s MLB All-Star Game which logged an early 2.2 demo rating and 8.66M viewers.

This year’s household metered market ratings indicate same direction: 6.4HH rating, down 0.1 compared to last year.

Despite going head to head against the All-Star Game in several time zones, NBC’s 8-10 PM America’s Got Talent (2.1, 11.2M) repeated previous week’s demo performance and edging out baseball in that metric, and running a lap ahead in total viewers in the two-hour block.

After which, NBC’s World of Dance (1.3, 6.0M) finished No. 2 at 10 PM, growing 8% in the demo and 100K viewers compared to previous week, despite baseball play in some zones. ABC’s 10 PM The Last Defense (0.4, 1.62M) ticked down 1/10th in the demo, tying CBS’s NCIS: New Orleans repeat (0.4, 4.41M) in the key age bracket.

NCIS mothership 8 PM repeat (0.6, 5.48M) at 8 PM was CBS’s top performer on the night.

CW’s The Outpost (0.2, 650K) scored same demo delivery as had series opener previous week but dropped on overall crowd, off a The 100 (0.2, 860K) lead-in.

Fox (2.1, 8.34M) out in front based on early data, followed by NBC (1.8, 9.45M), then CBS (5.02, 4.77M) and ABC (0.5, 1.95M) in demo tie, with CW (0.2, 860K) following.