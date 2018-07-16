Global has picked up a third season of suspense drama series Ransom for premiere next year on Global in Canada and CBS in the U.S.

Created by Frank Spotnitz (The X-Files, The Man in the High Castle) and David Vainola (Diamonds, Combat Hospital), the series hails from Entertainment One, Big Light Productions, Sienna Films and Korda Studios. The 13-episode Season 3 will begin shooting in October in Budapest, Hungary. The principal cast includes Luke Roberts, Nazneen Contractor, Brandon Jay McLaren and Karen LeBlanc

Ransom is inspired by the professional experiences of crisis negotiator Laurent Combalbert, who, along with his partner, Marwan Mery, are among the top negotiators in the world. They travel the globe to help multinational corporations and government agencies with complex negotiations and conflict resolution. Season 3 follows the world of international crisis and hostage negotiating with Eric Beaumont (Roberts) and his elite team as they save lives when no one else can. Eric understands criminals better than they understand themselves and uses his insight into human behavior to resolve the most difficult kidnap and ransom cases.

“We are really excited to see Ransom enter a third season going from strength to strength,” said co-creator and executive producer Frank Spotnitz. “This show is a true international creative collaboration. We are blessed with a talented cast and honored to have a growing and faithful audience.”

Said Lisa Godfrey, VP Original Content at Corus Entertainment. ““Continuing Global’s dedication to deliver compelling and powerful original content, we are pleased to renew this intense drama for another season. Teaming up once again with our broadcast and production partners, we are excited to see what type of high stakes situations the crisis resolution team will be up against next season.”

Added Jocelyn Hamilton, eOne’s President – Canada, Television: ““It is thrilling for us to continue the heart-stopping and adrenaline-driven action of Ransom with its fantastic cast, crew, writers, and our production partners. Ransom has found fans across North America and the around the world as viewers tune-in to see the crisis resolution team tackle situations in all parts of the globe.”

Spotnitz and Vainola also serve as executive producers. Ransom is a Canada-Hungary treaty co-production, produced by eOne and Sienna Films (executive producers) Jennifer Kawaja and Julia Sereny (Sienna Films); Daniel Kresmery and György Rajnai (Korda Studios) are co-producing. The series executive producers include Valerie Pechels and Odile McDonald (Wildcats Productions). Ransom is developed in association with Corus Entertainment Inc., with the participation from the Canada Media Fund, and produced with the financial assistance of the Ontario Film and Television Tax Credit and the Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit.