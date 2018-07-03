HBO’s forthcoming late-night series Random Acts of Flyness from artist Terence Nance is set to debut its six-episode season on Aug. 3. The show will air every Friday at midnight ET/PT and give a new, thought-provoking perspective on cultural idioms such as patriarchy, white supremacy, and, as shown in the video below, sensuality.

A fluid, mind-melting stream-of-conscious response to the contemporary American mediascape, each episode of Random Acts of Flyness will feature interconnected vignettes that makes a series a unique mix of vérité documentary, musical performances, surrealist melodrama and humorous animation. Nance has collaborated with a cast of emerging talent to explore themes such as ancestral trauma, history, death, the singularity, and romance to give audiences something never seen before. Nance, who is known for his envelope-pushing films seen at Sundance, describes the show as “a show about the beauty and ugliness of contemporary American life.”

In addition to writing, directing, composing music for and executive producing the series, Nance appears in all six episodes. Guest stars include: Whoopi Goldberg, Dominique Fishback (The Deuce), Gillian Jacobs (Love), Ntare Guma Mwine (The Chi), Adepero Oduye (12 Years a Slave), Natalie Paul (The Deuce) and Paul Sparks (Boardwalk Empire), and others.

Random Acts of Flyness was created Nance. He also serves as executive producer along with Tamir Muhammad, Jamund Washington, Kishori Rajan, Kelley Robins Hicks, Chanelle Aponte Pearson, Ravi Nandan and John Hodges. MVMT is producing the series in association with A24.

