Sony has announced a slew of release dates and moves including shifting Quentin Tarantino‘s Manson Family-themed Once Upon a Time in Hollywood ahead by two weeks to July 26, 2019. The studio also set the newly greenlighted Zombieland 2 for October 11, 2019, and will open Little Women on Christmas Day that year.

Meanwhile, Sony also said that White Boy Rick, the drug-themed drama starring Richie Merritt and Matthew McConaughey, now will open wide instead of the previously announced limited release but keep its September 14 date. Director Sylvain White’s creepshow Slender Man moves up by two weeks to August 10 and gave up its former August 24 slot to the Jon Chu-starring web thriller Searching, which moves back three weeks. The studio added Searching will expand the following Friday. And the Vin Diesel action vehicle Bloodshot has been set for February 21, 2020. See the full list of date changes below.

In its new slot, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — which stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and several other big names — will go up against Disney’s Artemis Fowl. Its former August 9 date would have coincided with the 50th anniversary of Sharon Tate’s murder at the hands of Charles Manson’s followers.

Zombieland 2 — which reunites Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg and Abigail Breslin from the 2009 original — will open on October 11 next year against a packed field of MGM’s animated The Addams Family, Warner Bros drama The Goldfinch, Disney’s action-adventure Jungle Cruise and Paramount’s fantasy pic Are You Afraid of the Dark?

The Greta Gerwig-helmed Little Women will share the 2019 Christmas date with Fox toon The Call of the Wild and New Line’s action comedy Superintelligence.

Here are the new dates:

Slender Man: August 10, 2018 (from 8/24)

Searching: August 24, 2018 (limited, from 8/3; expands 8/31)

White Boy Rick: September 14, 2018 (wide instead of limited)

Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood: July 26, 2019 (from 8/9/19)

Zombieland 2: October 11, 2019

Little Women: December 25, 2019

Bloodshot: February 21, 2020