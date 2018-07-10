EXCLUSIVE: Quentin Tarantino has rounded out his cast of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood with Spencer Garrett, Martin Kove, James Remar, Brenda Vaccaro, Nichole Galicia, Mike Moh, Craig Stark, Marco Rodriguez, Ramon Franco and Raul Cardona.

They play a variety of characters alongside stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Burt Reynolds, Kurt Russell, Timothy Olyphant, Damian Lewis, Dakota Fanning, Scoot McNairy and Al Pacino.

Garrett, best known for Syfy’s The Magicians and HBO’s Insecure, plays Allen Kincade, TV personality/interviewer to Hollywood’s elite.

Once Upon a Time takes place in Los Angeles in 1969, at the height of hippie Hollywood. The two lead characters are Rick Dalton (DiCaprio), former star of a Western TV series, and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Pitt). Both are struggling to make it in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore. But Rick has a very famous next-door neighbor: Sharon Tate (Robbie).

Stark previously worked with Tarantino in The Hateful Eight and Django Unchained. Remar also worked with Tarantino in Django Unchained and is a favorite of the director for his work in films including Black Lightning. Kove shoots the film as he reprises as the iconic karate bad guy in Cobra Kai, YouTube Red’s Karate Kid spinoff.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is produced by David Heyman, Tarantino and Shannon McIntosh, and Sony Pictures will release it August 9, 2019.