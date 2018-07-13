A day after it received four Emmy nominations for its inaugural return season on Netflix, the streaming giant has announced a third season pickup of the hit reality series for premiere in 2019.

Production on the eight-episode third season begins production in Kansas City, Missouri, on July 16, with co-hosts Antoni Porowski (Food & Wine), Bobby Berk (Interior Design), Karamo Brown (Culture), Jonathan Van Ness (Grooming) and Tan France (Fashion).

The series was honored yesterday with four Emmy nominations in the Structured Reality Program, Casting, Picture Editing and Cinematography categories. The nominations came 14 years after the groundbreaking series took home its first Emmy for Best Reality Show.

The original Queer Eye for the Straight Guy was a TV phenom at the turn of the century, debuting on Bravo in July 2003 – the year before Massachusetts became the first state to recognize same-sex marriage.

The series returned to Netflix in 2018 going global and introducing audiences around the world to a modern aesthetic, diverse perspectives and a brand new Fab Five. Netflix’s new Fab Five are forging relationships with men and women from a wide array of backgrounds and beliefs often contrary to their own, touching on everything from self-love and faith, to immigration and how to make the perfect homemade poke bowls and more.

Queer Eye is executive produced by David Collins, Michael Williams and Rob Eric for Scout Productions. Jennifer Lane serves as the showrunner and executive producer. David George, Adam Sher, David Eilenberg and Jordana Hochman serve as executive producers for ITV Entertainment.