Queer Eye is back in a big way, this morning receiving a nomination for Best Structured Reality Series – 14 years after the series took home its first Emmy for Best Reality Show.

The original, Queer Eye for the Straight Guy was a TV phenom at the turn of the century, originally debuting on Bravo in July of 2003 – the year before Massachusetts became the first state to recognize same-sex marriage. Queer Eye took its first Emmy win, when the competition in which it was eligible was Best Reality Show. Nommed again the next year, it did not nab the statuette that year and the series was thought to have run its course in 2007.

In its first season on Netflix, Queer Eye redux scored its first Structured Reality TV series nom this morning, as gay marriage is recognized nationwide but under threat with President Donald Trump’s pick to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy on the Supreme Court.

Queer Eye will compete for the Emmy with returning PBS’s Antiques Roadshow, HGTV’s Fixer Upper, Paramount Network’s Lip Sync Battle, ABC’s Shark Tank, and TLC’s Who Do You Think You Are.

On Netflix, Queer Eye stars Antoni Porowski (Food & Wine), Bobby Berk (Interior Design), Karamo Brown (Culture), Jonathan Van Ness (Grooming) and Tan France (Fashion), who all are returning for Season 2.