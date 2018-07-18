EXCLUSIVE: Kofi Siriboe, star of the OWN series, Queen Sugar, has been tapped as the lead in the film Really Love, which is being helmed by first-time feature director Angel Kristi Williams, who also co-wrote the script with Felicia A. Pride. Charles D. King’s MACRO, the production company behind the Oscar-nominated film, Fences, is financing and producing the film, which was brought to the company by producer Mel Jones (Dear White People, Burning Sands).

The plot is set in a gentrifying Washington D.C. and follows a rising black painter (Siriboe) who tries to break into the competitive art world while balancing a whirlwind romance he never expected.

Jones, King, Kim Roth, and Aaliyah Williams are producing the pic, which is slated to begin filming this summer in Baltimore and Washington, D.C. MACRO’s Poppy Hanks, Latisha Fortune, Sanford Grimes, Stephanie Allain, Kim Coleman, and Pride will serve as exec producers.

Siriboe, who can currently be seen in Season 3 of Queen Sugar, had a recurring stint on MTV’s Awkward and was most recently seen on the big screen in Universal’s blockbuster pic, Girl’s Trip. In addition, through his production platform ViaKofi, Siriboe recently released WTF Is Mental Health, a short film that tackled the issue of mental health in the Black community. He is repped by Innovative Artists, JME Management and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman.

Williams, who was a winner of the Sony Pictures Diversity Fellowship, is repped by Gang, Tyre, Ramer & Brown.