Showtime has given a formal pilot order to hourlong drama Queen Fur, from writer Eileen Myers (Masters of Sex), with Lily Mae Harrington (Some Freaks) set to star.

Created, written and executive produced by Myers, Queen Fur is set in a small town in Central Florida – a place where beauty pageants, gun culture, Cuban revolutionaries and Southern hospitality co-exist and collide. And at the center of it all is Macy Dunleavy (Harrington) – a curvy, sexy, unapologetic high school dropout who is finding her womanhood and is ready to seize a big opportunity.

Sian Heder (Orange Is the New Black) will direct the pilot. Deb Spera (Army Wives) will serve as an executive producer with Myers. Showtime and Sony Pictures TV, where Myers is under an overall deal, are co-producing. Queen Fur has been in development at Showtime since 2017 when Myers, Spera and Sony TV sold the project to the pay cable network in a premium deal.

Showtime

“Eileen has created a uniquely twisted female empowerment story that surprises at every turn,” said Gary Levine, Preseident of Programming, Showtime Networks. “I am confident that Lily Mae Harrington, playing this feisty, sexually confident, gun-toting underdog, will have audiences laughing, gasping and, ultimately, cheering for her!”

Myers’ writing and producing credits include the Showtime drama Masters of Sex, When We Rise, Mad Dogs, Last Resort, Hung, Dark Blue and Big Love.

Harrington’s credits include Some Freaks, Room 104, Loserville, and Pee Wee’s Big Holiday. Her TV debut came as semi-finalist on the reality series The Glee Project.

Heder has directed episodes of Orange is the New Black, Glow and The Path. Her debut feature film, Tallulah, premiered at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival and was a Grand Jury Prize nominee, and she has also written for series including the Peabody-winning Men of a Certain Age.

Spera’s series producing credits also include the Criminal Minds franchise, Finding Carter and Reaper. Myers and Spera are both repped by WME.