Judith Light has been tapped to recur in Queen America, ’s upcoming dark comedy series starring Catherine Zeta-Jones, created, written, and executive produced by Meaghan Oppenheimer (Fear The Walking Dead).

Set in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Queen America revolves around Vicki Ellis (Zeta-Jones), the most renowned (and ruthless) pageant coach in the state, and the beautiful and kind, but clumsy, ignorant and insecure Samantha ( Belle Shouse) who hopes Vicki can mold her into a worthwhile contender. Vicki is desperately sought after by young women competing to be pageant queen royalty for one reason; she can turn any girl into a winner. But when she’s paired with the beautiful but unpolished Samantha, Vicki’s entire reputation is at stake.

Light will play Regina, Vicki’s (Zeta-Jones) former pageant coach, who transformed Vicki from a trailer park girl. Bred from “old money,” Regina represents much of what Vicki aspires to, fueling the duo’s toxic and complex relationship.

Queen America hails from wiip, the new independent studio launched and led by Paul Lee and Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories, which will serve as co-studio partner. Lee serves as an executive producer on the project, alongside Bruna Papandrea and Casey Haver of Made Up Stories, Guymon Casady and Suzan Bymel for Entertainment 360, and Janice Williams. Made Up Stories’ Steve Hutensky is a co-EP.

Light currently stars in Amazon’s Transparent, for which she’s received two Emmy nominations, a Golden Globe nomination and three Critics’ Choice nominations. Earlier this month, Light received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress (Limited Series) in Ryan Murphy’s The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story on FX, marking her fourth (primetime) Emmy nod. Light recently wrapped CBS All Access drama series The Good Fight, and she’s starring in the upcoming Lifetime film Nellie Bly, opposite Christina Ricci. Additional upcoming films include indie drama Ms. White Light, and Hot Air with Steve Coogan. Light is repped by Gersh and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.