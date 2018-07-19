Jennifer Westfeldt (Younger) and Victoria Justice (Victorious) have been cast opposite Catherine Zeta-Jones in the upcoming series Queen America.

Created, written, and executive produced by Meaghan Oppenheimer and directed by Alethea Jones, the dark comedy is set in Tulsa, OK. It revolves around Vicki Ellis (Zeta-Jones), the most renowned (and ruthless) pageant coach in the state, and the hapless Samantha Stone, who hopes Vicki can mold her into a worthwhile contender. Vicki is desperately sought after by young women competing to be pageant queen royalty for one reason: She can turn any girl into a winner. But when she gets paired with the beautiful but unpolished Samantha, Vicki’s entire reputation might be at stake.

Westfeldt will play Mandy Green, the reigning pageant coach from Texas and Vicki’s lifelong nemesis. Justice plays 21-year-old Hayley, Vicki’s beautiful yet spoiled protégé, who has been primed since age 12 to be a beauty queen. Westfeldt’s status is recurring with Justice attached to the project for dual-episodes.

Westfeldt and Justice join previously announced series regulars Belle Shouse, Teagle F. Bougere, Rana Roy, Isabella Amara, Molly Price and Megan West.

Queen America hails from wiip, the new independent studio launched and led by Paul Lee. He serves as an executive producer on the project, alongside Bruna Papandrea and Casey Haver, Guymon Casady, Suzan Bymel and Janice Williams. Steve Hutensky is a co-EP.

Westfeldt was most recently in the recurring role of Pauline Turner Brooks on TV Land’s Younger. She’s currently in development on an original TV project, which she will write, star in and produce; and a new screenplay, which she will produce and direct. Westfeldt is repped by Innovative Artists, Cinetic Media and Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer.

Justice will next be seen in features Bigger and coming-of-age story Summer Night. She’s repped by UTA and Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer.