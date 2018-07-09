is rounding out its series regular cast for Queen America, its upcoming dark comedy series starring Catherine Zeta-Jones. Belle Shouse (A Million Ways to Die in the West, Secrets & Lies), Teagle F. Bougere (A Night at the Museum, The Pelican Brief), Rana Roy (Life Sentence, Switched at Birth), Isabella Amara (Wilson, Spiderman: Homecoming), Molly Price (Bloodline, Feud: Bette and Joan, American Crime Story: Versace) and Megan West (This is Us, How To Get Away With Murder) are set opposite Zeta-Jones in the series, created, written, and executive produced by Meaghan Oppenheimer (Fear The Walking Dead).

Set in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Queen America revolves around Vicki Ellis (Zeta-Jones), the most renowned (and ruthless) pageant coach in the state, and the beautiful and kind, but clumsy, ignorant and insecure Samantha (Shouse) who hopes Vicki can mold her into a worthwhile contender. Vicki is desperately sought after by young women competing to be pageant queen royalty for one reason; she can turn any girl into a winner. But when she’s paired with the beautiful but unpolished Samantha, Vicki’s entire reputation is at stake.

Bougere plays hair and makeup extraordinaire, Nigel; Roy is Mary, a former pageant queen-turned-fitness trainer; Amara portrays Vicki’s teenage niece Bella; Price is Vicki’s older sister Katie and West portrays Brittany, Samantha’s number one rival and ‘the one to beat.”

Queen America hails from wiip, the new independent studio launched and led by Paul Lee. He serves as an executive producer on the project, alongside Bruna Papandrea and Casey Haver of Made Up Stories, Guymon Casady and Suzan Bymel for Entertainment 360, and Janice Williams. Made Up Stories’ Steve Hutensky is a co-EP.

Shouse was recently seen starring in the Netflix and Awesomeness TV series, Project MC². Her other credits include a series regular role on ABC’s Secrets and Lies, as well as starring roles in horror-thriller Havenhurst and Summer’s Shadow.

Teagle F. Bougere has appeared on Broadway in The Crucible, A Raisin in the Sun, The Tempest, and Off-Broadway in Is God Is (Soho Rep). His TV credits include The Mist, The Path and The Big C, among others.

Roy was most recently seen in WGN’s praised series Underground and has had season-long arcs on NBC’s The Night Shift and The CW’s Life Sentence. She’ll also be seen in a recurring role in Jenji Kohan’s upcoming series American Princess for Lifetime.

Amara can currently be seen in Netflix film Alex Strangelove and in HBO film The Tale opposite Laura Dern, with whom she also appeared in feature Wilson. Other recent projects include supporting roles in Spider-Man Homecoming and Avengers: Infinity War.

Price starred with Phillip Seymour Hoffman in Mike Nichols’ Broadway revival of Death Of A Salesman and Tony Kushner’s new play, The Intelligent Homosexual’s Guide at The Public. She recurred on Ryan Murphy anthology series: American Crime Story: Versace and Feud: Bette and Joan as well as, Bloodline on Netflix, and The Path on Hulu. Her previous credits also include The Knick and a six-season run on Third Watch.

West recently recurred on NBC’s This Is Us and can be seen next in the Lifetime film, Do Unto Others. She is best known for her portrayal of Lila Stangard on ABC’s How To Get Away With Murder.