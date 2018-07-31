EXCLUSIVE: Skate Kitchen and American Honey production outfit Pulse Films is bolstering its scripted film and TV division with the hire of Protagonist Pictures COO & President Of Production Dimitra Tsingou.

Tsingou, who joins as President of the scripted division from August 15, will concentrate on business expansion and strategy. Meanwhile, long-time Pulse producer Lucas Ochoa is being promoted to CCO and will be the creative driver for the scripted unit, overseeing and developing the slate.

At Protagonist, Tsingou ran operations and production finance activities, including on in-house development and production, and also worked on corporate strategy. Her Protagonist credits included The Florida Project, Lady Macbeth and Free Fire. She left the firm last week and a replacement at the London-based sales outfit has not been set.

Tsingou was previously at Film4 in business affairs, where she worked on The Lobster and American Honey, and had stints at Swarovski Entertainment, Aramid Capital and Future Films. She was a producer on Carlo Carlei’s Romeo And Juliet.

Ochoa has developed and produced Pulse’s scripted film and TV projects alongside CEO and founder Thomas Benski. The slate includes Gareth Evans’ (The Raid) TV series Gangs Of London for Sky Atlantic, Cinemax and HBO, and series Atomic Bazaar, which will be helmed by Gregory Burke (Entebbe). Ochoa’s credits include American Honey, 20,000 Days On Earth and Shut Up And Play The Hits.

As we revealed earlier this year, Emma Cooper was promoted to oversee non-fiction at the London and LA-based firm, which is also known for producing music videos and commercials and is majority-owned by VICE Media.

Pulse’s current slate includes Sundance film Skate Kitchen, which will be released by Magnolia later this year, and LFF 2017 titles Kingdom Of Us and Trophy. Netflix picked up the former while CNN Films released the latter earlier this year.

“I could not be happier with the way this division has grown and become a leading player across both film and TV,” said Benski. “Its success is all down to the amazing team, and Dimitra is a stellar addition to that great team.”

“I am delighted to be joining Pulse Films at this very exciting stage of the company’s life and to have the opportunity to help lead and deliver the expanding global ambition in scripted film and TV. Thomas and Lucas have been developing a fantastic slate,” added Tsingou.