“The whole forest smelled like death. And then, we saw that thing. As God is my witness, it was not of this world.” History has released the first trailer for Project Blue Book, its UFO drama series from A+E Studios and Compari Entertainment, a division of Robert Zemeckis’ ImageMovers.

Project Blue Book chronicles the top-secret true U.S. Air Force-sponsored investigations into UFO-related phenomena in the 1950s and ’60s, known as Project Blue Book. Game of Thrones alum Aidan Gillen stars as Dr. J. Allen Hynek, a brilliant college professor recruited by the Air Force to spearhead this clandestine operation that researched thousands of cases, many of which never were solved. Each episode draws from the actual files, blending UFO theories with authentic historical events from one of the most mysterious eras in United States history.

Michael Malarkey, Laura Mennell, Ksenia Solo, Michael Harney and Neal McDonough also star.

Zemeckis and his ImageMovers partner Jack Rapke (Cast Away, Flight) and the company’s Jackie Levine (Allied, The Walk) executive produce for Compari.

Check out the trailer above.