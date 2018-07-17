Producer Datari Turner is staying in business with Entertainment One, renewing his first-look deal under his Datari Turner Productions banner.

Under the new pact, the Growing Up Hip Hop creator will continue to serve as executive producer on both Growing Up Hip Hop and Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta. From his Los Angeles-based production office, Turner will continue to create, produce and develop original programming for eOne.

“Datari has been an incredible partner to work with. Growing Up Hip Hop has turned into a successful franchise and both series have connected with audiences and found record ratings on WEtv. We are pleased to expand our relationship with Datari and continue the success we have fostered together,” said Tara Long eOne’s EVP, Alternative Programming, Television.

“I couldn’t be more excited for the opportunity to be able to continue and expand on the successful partnership that Datari Turner Productions has had with Entertainment One.” said Turner. “Tara Long, and the entire eOne team have been amazing partners. I’m excited about our current slate of new projects and to continue to produce more entertaining and ground-breaking content.”

Turner has produced over 200 hours of original programming for networks such as WEtv, BET, TvOne, Starz, Showtime, and Oxygen. Growing Up Hip-Hop is currently airing its fourth season on WEtv starring Angela Simmons and Romeo Miller, and ratings-hit Growing Up Hip-Hop Atlanta starring Bow Wow recently wrapped production on season two. In addition to his work in television, Turner has produced almost 30 feature films.

eOne‘s Alternative Programming slate includes the recently premiered Death Row Chronicles for BET; Emmy-nominated LA Burning: The Riots 25 Years Later; Biggie: The Life of Notorious B.I.G. for A&E; hit-series Ex on the Beach and Siesta Key for MTV; The Hollywood Puppet Sh!t Show from executive producer Wilmer Valderrama for Fuse; America Says with host John Michael Higgins on GSN; and Mary Mary for WEtv.