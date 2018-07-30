ABC Quantico star Priyanka Chopra is in talks to join Chris Pratt in Universal Pictures’ feature adaptation of the Image Comics graphic novel Cowboy Ninja Viking.

Game of Thrones and Westworld episodic director Michelle MacLaren is directing the feature from a script by Dan Mazeau and Ryan Engle. Production VP Sara Scott is overseeing the project for Universal. The graphic novel by AJ Lieberman and illustrator Riley Rossmo follows a new type of assassin who manifests the toughest skills of three different personas, that of cowboy, ninja and viking.

The Hangover II scribe Craig Mazin wrote an earlier draft of the screenplay with an original draft by Zombieland writers Paul Wernick and Everett David Reese.

Entertainment 360, the production arm of Management 360, Mark Gordon via Entertainment One, Michael De Luca for Michael De Luca Productions, and Pratt will produce.

Cowboy Ninja Viking is opening next summer, June 28, 2019.

Chopra is represented by WME. She next stars in the New Line comedy Isn’t It Romantic with Rebel Wilson and Liam Hemsworth.