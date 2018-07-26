Kaelyn Hutchins and Anthony Ippolito have been elevated to managers at Principal Entertainment LA. The promotions were announced by Principal Entertainment LA partners Marsha McManus and Larry Taube.

Hutchins has been with the management/productions company since 2014 assisting multiple managers and co-owner/partner Marsha McManus. Before joining Principal, she began her career at the boutique management company Jordan Lee Talent. Some of her clients include Dead Women Walking star Maya Lynne Robinson, Terrence Terrell (Unsolved), Michael Ornstein (Sons of Anarchy) and Angela Sprinkle (Teachers).

With a focus primarily on developing comedic talent, Ippolito worked under co-owner/partner Larry Taube and now represents clients including Ana Fabrega, the co-writer, co-executive producer and costar of the HBO/Broadway Video series Los Espookys; Ikechukwu Ufomadu, whose Dance Nation at Playwrights Horizons earned him a spotlight in Time Out New York’s “Comics to Watch in 2018” shortlist; and Lorelei Ramirez who is currently developing her own quarter-hour special for Adult Swim.

“It’s our privilege to nurture and support these young managers, who are finding and developing the next generation of talent – we’re proud to expand our company in this positive way” said McManus and Taube.