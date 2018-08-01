Griffin Lipson/Shutterstock

EXCLUSIVE: Legendary has just won an auction for feature rights to Prince of Cats, the graphic novel written by Ron Wimberly that will be developed as a star vehicle for Lakeith Stanfield, who just starred in Sorry To Bother You and Get Out. The graphic novel was originally published by DC Comics’ Vertigo imprint and now published by Image Comics. Janet and Kate Zucker of Zucker Productions are producing.

Selwyn Sefyu Hinds is attached to adapt. The graphic novel is described as ‘80s hip-hop retelling of Shakespeare’s timeless classic Romeo & Juliet– only this time, we follow Tybalt’s perspective as he and his Capulet crew navigate a violent Brooklyn where underground sword dueling with the Montagues blossoms alongside a vibrant music scene.

Anishika Jontae

Hinds is the former editor in chief of The Source magazine, who most recently adapted Who Fears Death for HBO, a post-apocalyptic drama based on the sci-fi fantasy novel by Nnedi Okorafo with George R.R. Martin executive producing. His adaptation of William & Ellen Craft’s book, Running A Thousand Miles For Freedom, recently landed Spider-Man: Homecoming‘s Zendaya to star.

Ronald Wimberly is an accomplished cartoonist, having designed several graphic novels as well as shorter works for DC/Vertigo, Nike, Marvel, Hill and Wang, and Dark Horse. His most recent work of note is the cartoon essay Lighten Up for The Nib on Medium.

Jon Silk brought it in to Legendary Entertainment, and is overseeing it with Ali Mendes.

Hinds is repped by Paradigm, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Lindsay Williams at The Gotham Group and attorney Gordon Bobb; CAA and Colin Stark at Stark Management and Lev Ginsburg rep Stanfield and Paradigm reps the producers.