Broadway’s Pretty Woman: The Musical showed other summer newcomers how it’s done. Though it performed only two previews during the season’s Week 8, the show with the big title recognition grossed $328,854, 96% of its potential, with admission of 2,336 at 100% of capacity. Average ticket price was a solid $141.

Based on the 1990 Julia Roberts & Richard Gere movie and staged at the Nederlander Theater, the musical features direction and choreography by Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots), an original score by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, and a book by the movie’s director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J.F. Lawton. In the Roberts & Gere roles are Samantha Barks and Andy Karl.

In all, the 32 Broadway shows took in $36,855,921, about 87% of potential and a negligible 2% slip from last week. Total attendance of 281,446, about 93% of capacity, was even with Week 7.

Pretty Woman far out-dazzled other recent Broadway arrivals. Head Over Heels, the Arcadian mash-up of mock-16th Century verse and Go-Go’s tunes, is still working to convince all but the most fanatic of Belinda Carlisle fanatics to pony up more than the bare minimum to see the show. The eight previews last week grossed $284,400, 33% of the show’s $870G potential. Total attendance of 6,077 was at 80% of capacity, reflecting an average ticket price of $46.80.

Head Over Heels officially opens at the Hudson July 26.

Also in previews is Straight White Men, starring Armie Hammer, Josh Charles, Paul Schneider and Stephen Payne. The movie-star names are putting bodies in seats – total attendance of 4,551 was at 98% of capacity, with a gross of $336,876 at 53% of potential. Average ticket price was $74.02. The play by Young Jean Lee, at the Helen Hayes Theater, officially opens July 23.

Last of the newcomers was Gettin’ The Band Back Together, the John Rando-directed musical at the Belasco. Six previews brought in $229,555, 39% of potential. The production, which opens August 13, had 4,935 seats filled, 86% of capacity, about $47 average price.

Springsteen On Broadway, which announced last week that it will be filmed and available on Netflix in December as the stage production exits, was SRO for a scant two performances last week, making a still-whopping $964,163, exceeding gross potential with an at-capacity attendance of 1,895. Average ticket price of $509 remained Broadway’s boss price.

The Boys in the Band, now a week into its post-recoupment phase, was SRO with 6,331 attendees for total box office of $985,031.

Other productions that hit full attendance, or came within a fraction, during Week 8 were Aladdin, Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, Frozen, Hamilton, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Hello, Dolly! (Bette’s back), Mean Girls, My Fair Lady, Once On This Island, The Band’s Visit, The Book of Mormon, The Lion King, The Phantom of the Opera and Wicked.

Broadway season-to-date sales are $302,435,708, a steady 15% bump over last year’s $263M. Paid attendance this year is at 2,316,376, about 92% of capacity and a tiny 1.4% advantage over last year.

All figures courtesy of the trade group Broadway League.