It’s Sunday, which means it’s the traditional time for President Trump to get a few things off his chest via .

The Commander-in-Tweet was busy earlier today, taking on such topics as Carter Page, “Crooked” Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee, his meeting with Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, and his perennial favorite, the ongoing Mueller “witch hunt.”

Naturally, the President had a different take on things than his mainstream media foes.

The Sunday selections:

I had a GREAT meeting with Putin and the Fake News used every bit of their energy to try and disparage it. So bad for our country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2018

.@PeteHegseth on @FoxNews “Source #1 was the (Fake) Dossier. Yes, the Dirty Dossier, paid for by Democrats as a hit piece against Trump, and looking for information that could discredit Candidate #1 Trump. Carter Page was just the foot to surveil the Trump campaign…” ILLEGAL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2018

Andrew McCarthy – “I said this could never happen. This is so bad that they should be looking at the judges who signed off on this stuff, not just the people who gave it. It is so bad it screams out at you.” On the whole FISA scam which led to the rigged Mueller Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2018

Looking more & more like the Trump Campaign for President was illegally being spied upon (surveillance) for the political gain of Crooked Hillary Clinton and the DNC. Ask her how that worked out – she did better with Crazy Bernie. Republicans must get tough now. An illegal Scam! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2018