A rare Friday tweetstorm from President Donald Trump took over today, as the Commander-in-Tweet gave a virtual state of the administration’s concerns to his online audience.
Naturally, the good economic news was front and center. There were also a few political endorsements, a denial on knowledge of Don Jr.’s famed Russian meeting, a shout-out to Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones for his stance on the NFL’s ongoing national anthem policy, and, inevitably, the Mueller “witch hunt” and the machinations of the Democrats who support the investigation.
A sampling of the 14 tweets that have been posted so far as of 6 PM Pacific: