A rare Friday tweetstorm from President Donald Trump took over today, as the Commander-in-Tweet gave a virtual state of the administration’s concerns to his online audience.

Naturally, the good economic news was front and center. There were also a few political endorsements, a denial on knowledge of Don Jr.’s famed Russian meeting, a shout-out to Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones for his stance on the NFL’s ongoing national anthem policy, and, inevitably, the Mueller “witch hunt” and the machinations of the Democrats who support the investigation.

A sampling of the 14 tweets that have been posted so far as of 6 PM Pacific:

The only things the Democrats do well is “Resist,” which is their campaign slogan, and “Obstruct.” Cryin’ Chuck Schumer has almost 400 great American people that are waiting “forever” to serve our Country! A total disgrace. Mitch M should not let them go home until all approved! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2018

Democrats, who want Open Borders and care little about Crime, are incompetent, but they have the Fake News Media almost totally on their side! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2018

Private business investment has surged from 1.8 percent the year BEFORE I came into office to 9.4 percent this year — that means JOBS, JOBS, JOBS! pic.twitter.com/evO63CpqPP — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2018

…..I did NOT know of the meeting with my son, Don jr. Sounds to me like someone is trying to make up stories in order to get himself out of an unrelated jam (Taxi cabs maybe?). He even retained Bill and Crooked Hillary’s lawyer. Gee, I wonder if they helped him make the choice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2018

….,the only Collusion with Russia was with the Democrats, so now they are looking at my Tweets (along with 53 million other people) – the rigged Witch Hunt continues! How stupid and unfair to our Country….And so the Fake News doesn’t waste my time with dumb questions, NO,…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2018

Arrived back in Washington last night from a very emotional reopening of a major U.S. Steel plant in Granite City, Illinois, only to be greeted with the ridiculous news that the highly conflicted Robert Mueller and his gang of 13 Angry Democrats obviously cannot find Collusion… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2018