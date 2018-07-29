President Donald Trump revealed today via his usual Sunday morning tweetstorm that he has met with New York Times publisher A.G. Sulzberger at the White House. The topic: fake news.

Trump has been a harsh critic of the media outlet, often referring to it as the “failing New York Times” in his attacks. The Commander-in-Tweet described the meeting with Sulzberger as “good and interesting” in his tweet, saying they “spent much time talking about the vast amounts of Fake News being put out by the media & how that Fake News has morphed into phrase, “Enemy of the People.” Sad!”

Trump also threatened to shut down the government if his goals for border security are not supported by Democrats in Congress, and touted the recent good economic news.

The biggest and best results coming out of the good GDP report was that the quarterly Trade Deficit has been reduced by $52 Billion and, of course, the historically low unemployment numbers, especially for African Americans, Hispanics, Asians and Women. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2018

I would be willing to “shut down” government if the Democrats do not give us the votes for Border Security, which includes the Wall! Must get rid of Lottery, Catch & Release etc. and finally go to system of Immigration based on MERIT! We need great people coming into our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2018