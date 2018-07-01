President Donald Trump said Democrats focusing on abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will hurt them in the mid-term elections this year.
Trump sat down with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on the Sunday Morning Futures show this morning and discussed a range of issues.
The day after a massive international protest on border control policies, the president said of the calls to eliminate ICE , “I hope they keep thinking about it. Because they’re going to get beaten so badly.”
If ICE were to be eliminated, Trump said the US would become a place where people are “afraid to walk out of your house.”
The president also said that he hopes a “phase 2” tax cut aimed at the middle class is passed by October. “I think there’s a double effect,” Trump said. “The tax cuts have been incredible, and reform, don’t forget, but tax cuts have been incredible.” He added that he’s considering lowering the corporate tax rate to 20 percent from its current 21 percent.
With a Supreme Court nomination looming in the wake of Anthony Kennedy’s resignation, Bartiromo asked Trump if his nominees will be asked about their stance on Roe v. Wade.
“That’s a big one. Probably not,” he said. Trump said he is looking for a conservative in the same mold as Justice Neil Gorsuch.
Trump took a shot at his opposition, who have vowed to delay any nomination. Trump said that Democrats only want to “resist” during the process.
“Right now it’s only resist. That’s all they want to do is stop things from happening,” Trump said.
Trump touted his recent Foxconn deal, wherein the tech firm is building a new plant in Wisconsin that may employ 13,000 people.
“As Foxconn has discovered, there is no better place to build, hire and grow than right here in the United States. America is open for business,” Trump said. But the news that motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson is moving some production overseas also prompted the president to ask them, “Don’t get cut with us.
“Harley-Davidson, please build those beautiful motorcycles in the USA. … Don’t get cute with us, don’t get cute,” the president said, adding that the company will take a “big hit” if it moves. “The people that are buying Harley-Davidson, they don’t want it built in another country,” Trump said.