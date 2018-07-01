President Donald Trump said Democrats focusing on abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will hurt them in the mid-term elections this year.

Trump sat down with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on the Sunday Morning Futures show this morning and discussed a range of issues.

The day after a massive international protest on border control policies, the president said of the calls to eliminate ICE , “I hope they keep thinking about it. Because they’re going to get beaten so badly.”

If ICE were to be eliminated, Trump said the US would become a place where people are “afraid to walk out of your house.”

The Liberal Left, also known as the Democrats, want to get rid of ICE, who do a fantastic job, and want Open Borders. Crime would be rampant and uncontrollable! Make America Great Again — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2018

The president also said that he hopes a “phase 2” tax cut aimed at the middle class is passed by October. “I think there’s a double effect,” Trump said. “The tax cuts have been incredible, and reform, don’t forget, but tax cuts have been incredible.” He added that he’s considering lowering the corporate tax rate to 20 percent from its current 21 percent.

With a Supreme Court nomination looming in the wake of Anthony Kennedy’s resignation, Bartiromo asked Trump if his nominees will be asked about their stance on Roe v. Wade.