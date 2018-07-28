President Donald Trump added a unique twist to his usual Saturday morning tweetstorms today, offering a three-minute video defense of the embattled Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) division.

ICE has been under fire from many liberal Democrats for its alleged heavy handed treatment of illegal immigrants, whom opponents say are terrorized by the threat of deportation. Calls for dismantling the agency have lately increased in volume, with some mainstream politicians joining the chorus of complaints.

Trump’s video: