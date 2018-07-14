All of that will be revealed during British journalist Piers Morgan ’s interview with Trump, which airs on ITV ’s Good Morning Britain tomorrow from 6 AM, and again on ITV at 10:40 PM.

President Donald Trump likes Twitter, the Royal family (particularly the Queen) and has been eating healthier. He has a secret trade deal that he advised Prime Minister Theresa May to take. And he’s not a fan of what’s been happening in Europe thanks to mass immigration

While none of the comments were particularly shocking, Trump was seemingly at ease with Morgan, whom he has sat with four times. Cagily avoiding any newsmaking, Trump did reveal his personal regard for the people he met during his whirlwind UK trip.

Some interview highlights:

*** Trump ruffled feathers this week with his knock on May’s Brexit plans, which may inhibit a US trade deal. Trump claimed he had privately suggested May activate a ‘brutal option.’ “I’d rather not tell you what that option is,” Trump said. “But I think she might. I think it would’ve been great, but it’s not too late for her to do that necessarily.” Trump optimistically claimed he was hopeful of a “tremendously big (free trade) deal” if Britain were free to act on one. May also believes, Trump said, that “She feels she’s going to be able to make a deal, yeah.’

*** Trump’s meeting with the Queen had some protocol snafus that had the press in a frenzy. But because his mother was a big fan of the Queen, the meeting held special meaning for him. “The Queen is terrific. She is so sharp, so wise, so beautiful. Up close, you see she’s so beautiful. She’s a very special person. And the way she’s conducted herself for so many years. And she’s got a lotta years left.”

*** Immigration: “‘I said Brexit was going to happen for a specific reason: immigration. I think the people of the UK want to have who they want in their country, and I think what’s happening all over Europe is very sad. I just see what’s happening, the crime is through the roof in some places that have never had crime.”

*** On the London protests: “Some of them are protesting in my favor, you know that?’ Trump insisted. ‘There are many, many protests in my favor.”

*** On his meeting with Kim Jong-un: “I’d like to see peace. A lot of people thought I’d be, most people said well on day one we’re going to be in war as Trump as President. Well here it is – we’re getting rid of wars. We’re actually getting out of wars.’ Look, all I can say is this: when President Obama was in his last couple of years all they talked about was North Korea, everybody did. I’m not blaming him, I’m just saying it was a big problem. But then when I got in, we took a different approach and there was plenty of testing and plenty of nuclear tests going off and missiles going up and rockets going up…. And in the last nine months, there have been no missiles tests, no nuclear tests; there’s been no nothing.

*** On his Monday meeting with Vladimir Putin in Helsinki: “I think we could probably get along very well. Somebody said are you friends or enemies? I said well it’s too early to say but right now I say we’re competitors but for the United States, and frankly the UK and other places, to get along with Russia and China and all of these other places…. Piers that’s a good thing, that’s not a bad thing. That’s a really good thing.”

*** On running for President in 2020: “Well you never know what happens with health and other things. I feel good. Well I fully intend to. It seems like everybody wants me to.

*** Twitter: “I’ll see something where somebody says something wrong, or says something right, and rather than sitting around doing nothing, I’ll be able to put out something. I like the immediacy, I like the power of it because it gets the point across. I can combat that fake news because I have so many followers. You add it all up and it’s like over 150 million people – that’s a tremendous amount of people between Facebook and Instagram and Twitter – three different platforms, it’s tremendous. You get the word out, you can really protect yourself from the lies.’