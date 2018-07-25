Grammy winner Kendrick Lamar is set to guest star in this week’s episode of Power, Starz announced Wednesday.

No character details were revealed, but Lamar will appear opposite 50 Cent in the episode that airs Sunday, July 29 at 8 PM. In the episode titled “Happy Birthday,” the St. Patricks gather to celebrate Tariq’s birthday… the first time without Raina and Tasha finds a shoulder to cry on in Terry Silver. Ghost is on the outs with Tate and the Queens Child Project and discovers Dre is ready to replace him in the legitimate world, driving him toward reckless behavior. Kanan drops Tariq back at school, the two of them bonding over their shared mistrust of Ghost.

“Kendrick is a once in a generation talent and Courtney, 50 and I felt it would be exciting to create a role for him in ‘Power.’ Everyone involved is thrilled to have him join the family,” said executive producer Mark Canton.

Lamar released his debut album, “good kid, m.A.A.d city” in October 2012 which debuted at number two on the Billboard 200 and earned him seven Grammy Award nominations. His second album, “To Pimp a Butterfly,” released in March 2015 topped the Billboard 200, garnering Lamar five Grammy noms with a win for Best Rap Album. On April 14 2017, Lamar released his fourth studio album, “DAMN.” which sold 603,300 copies in its first week and remained number one on the Billboard 200 for four consecutive weeks. Lamar made history earlier this year winning a Pulitzer Prize for music.

Created by Courtney A. Kemp Power stars Omari Hardwick as James “Ghost” St. Patrick, a man trying to escape his role as a drug kingpin for a legitimized life in the elite of NYC. Joseph Sikora, Naturi Naughton and Lela Loren also star.

Kemp executive produces alongside Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Mark Canton, Randall Emmett, and Gary Lennon. The show is also produced by 50 Cent’s G-Unit Films and Television and Canton’s Atmosphere Entertainment.