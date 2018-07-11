EXCLUSIVE: Just over a week after its well watched Season 5 premiere, Power is plugging in for next year with executive producer Gary Lennon set to become co-showrunner with Courtney Kemp. It is part of a new overall deal Lennon has signed with Starz.

“I am thrilled that Gary Lennon’s contribution to Power has finally been recognized,” series creator Kemp told Deadline today. “Gary is a brilliant storyteller, a fantastic director, and one of my favorite people I’ve ever worked with. I’m excited to collaborate with him on this next season of Power and hope to work with him on multiple projects for years to come.”

Lennon will also return to the director’s chair on the Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Omari Hardwick, Naturi Naughton, Lela Loren and Joseph Sikora-led NYC tale in Season 6. The Justified alum helmed the ninth episode of the current fifth season.

Power was renewed for a sixth season back in March. Kemp has been the only showrunner on the series since its 2014 debut.

Additionally, among other endeavors, Peabody Award-winning ex Orange Is the New Black supervising producer Lennon will continue to EP the opioid epidemic drama P-Town for the premium cabler. The project hails from Lennon, ex-Gotham writer-producer Rebecca Cutter, and Jerry Bruckheimer TV.

Lennon is repped by CAA and attorney Craig Emanuel.