EXCLUSIVE: Writer/producer/director Gary Lennon, who was recently named co-showrunner on Season 6 of Starz’s high-rated series, Power, has sold his script, A Family Film, to Liz Levine and Adrian Salpeter, co-founders of the production company, Through Random Bench.

The film is described as a brutal, darkly humorous and heartbreaking new spin on the family film genre. It revolves around three orphaned brothers who reunite to settle unfinished business and in doing so change their lives forever.

Lennon will executive produce through his Street Kid Productions banner. His promotion to co-showrunner on Power is part of his overall deal with Starz, in which he will develop additional projects for the premium cabler. Lennon also served as a producer on FX’s Justified, which earned him a Peabody Award, WGA Award and an AFI Award Honoree for Television Program of the Year.

Liz Levine and Adrian Salpeter served as producer on Kyra Sedgwick’s directorial debut Story Of A Girl, Jason Banker’s Toad Road, and the Cannes short film, Across My Land, with executive producer Joaquin Phoenix.

Lennon is repped by CAA and attorney Craig Emanuel. Salpeter and Levine are repped by Loeb & Loeb.