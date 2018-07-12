EXCLUSIVE: Pose and Vikings exec producer Sherry Marsh has teamed up with Federation Entertainment, the producer of Netflix’s Gérard Depardieu-fronted original Marseille, to develop a drama based on Cristina Alger’s forthcoming novel The Banker’s Wife.

The company, which has bases in the U.S. and France, has optioned the thriller novel, which was released at the start of this month by Putnam.

The Banker’s Wife is a “high stakes” international thriller set in the world of global finance about two women racing for answers when a mysterious plane crash sets them off on parallel pursuits of truth.

It follows a couple who board a private plane bound for Geneva, flying into a storm. Soon after, it simply drops off the radar, and its wreckage is later uncovered in the Alps. Among the disappeared is Matthew Werner, a banking insider at Swiss United, a powerful offshore bank. His young widow, Annabel, is left grappling with the secrets he left behind, including an encrypted laptop and a shady client list. As she begins a desperate search for answers, she determines that Matthew’s death was no accident, and that she is now in the crosshairs of his powerful enemies.

Marsh, who runs Marsh Productions and Entertainment, will exec produce. She currently exec produces MGM’s History drama Vikings, which is going into its sixth season, and Ryan Murphy’s FX drama Pose. She is also currently developing a series based on Bernard Cornwell’s books The Warlord Chronicles with His Dark Materials producer Bad Wolf, as well as an adaptation of Deepak Chopra’s novel Buddha.

The Banker’s Wife is Alger’s third book following The Darlings and This Was Not The Plan. Alger, who is represented by ICM, was previously a financial analyst and a corporate attorney before becoming a writer.

Federation Entertainment will co-develop and produce the TV adaptation and will handle worldwide sales. The company’s boss Pascal Breton and U.S. chief Ashley Stern will exec produce alongside Marsh. It currently produces Canal+ French drama The Bureau, Scandinavian drama Bordertown and Israeli thriller Hostages, which was adapted by CBS in the U.S.