Poldark and Victoria producer Mammoth Screen is going contemporary with its latest project – an adaptation of DJ Target’s book Grime Kids.

The book is an insider account of grime, written by Target, who was responsible for introducing stars Wiley and Dizzee Rascal. He currently has shows on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra and runs his own label, having been part of the Pay As U Go Cartel and Wiley’s Grime collective Roll Deep.

Playwright Theresa Ikoko, who was born and raised in Hackney, London, will adapt with exec producers Tom Leggett (Room) Preethi Mavahalli (The City & the City) and Damien Timmer (Poldark).

The TV rights were optioned from Marium Raja at No Chiefs and Richard King at Orion.

Target said, “The response to Grime Kids so far has been overwhelming, with both seasoned grime fans and newcomers to the culture learning something or enjoying the trips down memory lane. I wrote Grime Kids with a visual in mind, so the fact that I’ll be working with Mammoth Screen to bring that to life is incredible. I’m thrilled to be working with the amazing young writer Theresa Ikoko, who shares the same passion and excitement for this project as I do, and fully understands the culture and place it grew from. Watch this space, it’s coming.”

Ikoko added, “I’m excited to be a part of this project. I’m looking forward to working with Target and Mammoth to bring a people, place and culture to life that are such an important part of recent British history and contemporary Britain. It’s so much more than music. I look forward to sharing the heart of the friendships, community and the movement of grime, with those who know and love it and those who soon will.”