Poldark producer Mammoth Screen is heading to the 19th Century to adapt Alexander Dumas’ The Count of Monte Cristo.

The ITV-owned indie is working with Poldark writer Debbie Horsfield on the remake after it emerged that Aidan Turner’s scythe-wielding drama is set to come to an end following its next season.

The story, written by The Three Musketeers author Dumas, is set between 1815 and 1839 in France and Italy. It follows the Bourbon Restoration through the reign of Louis-Philippe of France ahead of the Hundred Days period, when Napoleon returned to power. It is an adventure story following a man who is wrongfully imprisoned, escapes from jail, acquires a fortune, and sets about exacting revenge on those responsible for his imprisonment.

Mammoth Screen boss Damien Timmer told Deadline that The Count of Monte Cristo was “arguably one of the most iconic and thrilling stories ever written” and that it would “follow the huge international success of Poldark“.

“There are several new projects I’m working on, but following our five-year collaboration on Poldark, I’m thrilled to be continuing my relationship with Damien Timmer and Karen Thrussell at Mammoth Screen by developing The Count of Monte Cristo with them,” Horsfield said. “Dumas’ classic is one of the greatest adventure stories of all time and we’re excited to be bringing his compelling characters and edge of the seat storytelling to the screen.”

It is the latest screen adaptation of The Count of Monte Cristo, which has been remade a number of times. Guy Pearce starred in Kevin Reynolds-directed feature film in 2002 and there have been multiple international adaptations. In 2016, Warner Bros and Safehouse Pictures set The Signal helmer William Eubank to direct a contemporary feature remake, while in 2014, Spike developed a series with Joshua D. Maurer’s City Entertainment (Rubicon).