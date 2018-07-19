Sony Pictures Television and free streaming TV service Pluto TV have signed a content distribution deal that will bring Bewitched, The Blob, Starship Troopers and more than 200 other “evergreen” movie and TV titles to Pluto’s library.

The movies from Sony Pictures Entertainment and classic TV from Sony Pictures Television will be programmed across Pluto’s thematically organized and programmed original channels.

“Sony Pictures has entertained audiences for decades with coveted and acclaimed film and television properties, and we are delighted to bring them aboard and introduce this incredible slate of evergreen content to our viewers,” states Amy Kuessner, SVP Content Partnerships at Pluto TV.

Pluto TV’s offerings include more than 100 live, linear and curated channels, including mainstream network fare, niche programming (news, sports, food, lifestyle, among others) and thousands of movies on demand.

A sampling of the Sony Pictures titles now in Pluto’s orbit: The Babysitters Club, TV’s Bewitched, TV’s Charlie’s Angels, From Here to Eternity, The Muppets Take Manhattan, My Girl, My Girl 2, Philadelphia, The Blob, Godzilla, The Blue Lagoon, The Grudge and So I Married an Axe Murderer.

The Sony Pictures content is rolling out this month. Pluto TV is available on all mobile, web and connected TV streaming devices.