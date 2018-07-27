Former Major Crimes and The Closer star Phillip Keene has signed with LINK Entertainment. He was previously with Zero Gravity Management. Keene is best known for his role as Buzz Watson, the tech savvy member of the LAPD’s exclusive squad on TNT’s hit crime drama series The Closer and spinoff Major Crimes, which wrapped its six-season run in January. Keene next will return to the big screen as the male lead of the anticipated MarVista Entertainment thriller Deadly Shores, opposite Carly Schroeder. Keene remains with Raphael Berko and Ellen Drantch-Billet at Media Artists Group.

Australian actress Jessica Green, who can currently be seen in the lead role of Talon on the CW fantasy adventure series, The Outpost, has signed with APA. Green can also be seen as Egyptian queen Cleopatra in Netflix series Roman Empire. Other U.S. credits include the Ash vs. Evil Dead series finale for Starz. Green, who is also the face and ambassador of many leading Australian consumer brands, started modeling at the age of 14. She landed her first major acting role in 2014 as the character Kiki in the popular Australian TV series, Lightning Point, before appearing as one of the leads in the Australia’s Red Billabong feature film. She is also repped by Corner Booth Entertainment, and Stone Genow Smelkinson Binder & Christopher.