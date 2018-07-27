Jennifer Beals and Peter Gallagher have joined the cast of After, the movie based on Anna Todd’s bestselling novels that started out as a blowout fan-fiction success on Wattpad. They join Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin who are toplining the pic, which Jenny Gage is directing from Susan McMartin’s script.

Aviron Pictures acquired rights to the film this week and has set an April 12, 2019 release date. Production is underway now in Atlanta.

After is a story of self-discovery and sexual awakening that centers on Tessa (Langford), a dedicated student, dutiful daughter and loyal girlfriend to her high school sweetheart as she enters her first semester in college. Her guarded world opens up when she meets the dark and mysterious Hardin Scott (Tiffin), a magnetic, brooding rebel who makes her question all she thought she knew about herself and what she wants out of life.

Gallagher will play Ken Scott, Hardin’s father and the chancellor of the university Hardin and Tessa attend. He and his son have a rocky relationship stemming from something traumatic that happened during Hardin’s childhood. Beals will play Karen Gibson, the mother of Landon (Shane Paul McGhie), who marries Ken and develops a close relationship with Tessa, and who also wants to help Ken mend his relationship with Hardin.

Khadijha Red Thunder, Samuel Larsen, Inanna Sarkis, Pia Mia and Swen Temmel also star.

Beals, who most recently starred on NBC’s Taken, also recurred on Amazon’s The Last Tycoon which lasted one season. She also is executive producing and returning to the cast of The L Word, the sequel series in the works at Showtime. She is repped by APA and Felker Toczek.

Gallagher has been recurring on Netflix’s Grace and Frankie and NBC’s Law & Order: SVU. He is repped by Gersh and John Carrabino Management.