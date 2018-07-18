Paula Faris is leaving The View and Good Morning America and will take a new assignment at ABC News.

Faris had been a weekend anchor at GMA for nearly four years, joining GMA from ABC”s overnight World News Now, where she had been for a year.

Faris joined the The View panelists in summer of 2015. This season, she’s been appearing on the show mostly on Fridays.

In today’s announcement, ABC News president James Goldston did not name Faris’ replacement on either franchise.

In his memo to staff, Goldston said she will “cover the most consequential stories of the day, help lead the charge on breaking news and focus on key bookings,” appearing across ABC News platforms including GMA. Additionally, she will launch a podcast on faith for ABC News.

In an interview with People timed to coincide with today’s announcement, Faris said her decision to step back from current duties came after a “really tough miscarriage” caused her to “reposition my priority compass” and that, as a mother of three she is “excited to get my life back.”

In a tweet this afternoon, Faris said she would not miss the 3 AM wake up calls on the weekend.

Goldston’s memo, followed by Faris’ tweet:

Team, I’m writing with exciting news about our colleague Paula Faris, who will take on a new role for us in the fall. She’s expanding her reporting portfolio to cover the most consequential stories of the day, help lead the charge on breaking news and focus on key bookings. She’ll continue to be an important part of the GMA family and appear across all of ABC News, and she’s gearing up for the launch of a podcast on faith to explore what unites people of all backgrounds even in these divisive times. To have time to cover stories in-depth, Paula will leave the weekend editions of GMA and The View at the end of this season. In four years at weekend GMA and three seasons at the Hot Topics table, Paula has played an important role at both shows, offering an insightful and intelligent take on the big stories of the day. She’s been instrumental to their success. The View is delivering its biggest audience in four years, and GMA Saturday is on pace to take the top spot for the 6th year in a row. A versatile journalist and superb broadcaster, she’s delivered key newsmaking interviews, from Sean Spicer and Kim Davis to Tavis Smiley, and covered a wide array of events in politics, sports and entertainment, and, memorably, this year’s royal wedding. She has a keen understanding of stories that resonate with our audience, and we’re looking forward to even more great work ahead. We’ll plan proper send-offs for Paula at weekend GMA and The View in the weeks ahead. In the meantime, please join me in wishing Paula the best of luck in her new assignment. James