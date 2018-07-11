Not good news for fans who have been hoping for a revival of hit ’90s sitcom Mad About You. Original series co-creator and star Paul Reiser says he’s not optimistic it will happen.

“It’s kind of stuck in the business end of it now,” Reiser told the Tampa Bay Times. “Sony is trying to figure out from their end; that’s where I just walk away and go, call me when you figure it out. I don’t know what happens at that level. They make their deals with whoever they make their deals with. So we’ll see if it happens. It may not happen. It likely won’t happen. My guess is it won’t happen.”

The reboot had been looking promising, with Sony Pictures TV tapping top comedy showrunner Peter Tolan, to write and showrun the revival and original series stars Reiser and Helen Hunt closing deals to reprise their roles.

The new installment would pick up 20 years after we last Paul (Reiser) and Jamie (Hunt), with the couple navigating their marriage, going through the trials of middle age and dealing with their unpredictable, hard-to-control daughter Mabel.

“We signed up, and then it’s gotten stuck in the business end of it,” Reiser told the Tampa Bay Times. “It’s like, ‘You know, guys, I was very happy not doing it for 20 years, and then you invited us back. And now if you can’t make it happen, it’s not a big deal.’ Things happen, they don’t happen. There’s so many moving parts when you’re working with a studio or broadcaster.”

Mad About You, co-created by Reiser and Danny Jacobson, ran seven seasons from 1992 to 1999 on NBC and won multiple Emmy and Golden Globe Awards. Sony TV also produced a Mad About You adaptation in China.