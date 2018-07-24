Patrick Schwarzenegger, Miles Robbins, Sasha Lane, and Hannah Marks will star in Daniel Isn’t Real, a film from SpectreVision, the production behind the Sundance thriller, Mandy, and ACE Pictures. Adam Egypt Mortimer is directing the film, which is based on the novel In This Way I Was Saved by Brian DeLeeuw, who co-wrote the screenplay with Mortimer

The plot follows troubled college freshman Luke (Robbins) who suffers a violent family trauma and resurrects his childhood imaginary friend Daniel (Schwarzenegger) to help him cope. Charismatic and full of manic energy, Daniel helps Luke to achieve his dreams, before pushing him to the very edge of sanity and into a desperate struggle for control of his mind — and his soul.

Production is currently underway. SpectreVision producers are Daniel Noah, Josh C. Waller, Lisa Whalen, and Elijah Wood. Timur Bekbosunov, Johnny Chang, Emma Lee and Peter Wong will executive produce for ACE Pictures, while Stacy Jorgensen will executive produce for SpectreVision.

Schwarzenegger most recently starred opposite Bella Thorne in Midnight Sun and the National Geographic miniseries The Long Road Home. Robbins starred in Universal’s Blockers and will be seen in the upcoming Halloween installment.

Lane, best known for her breakout performance in American Honey, co-stars in the soon-to-be-released The Miseducation of Cameron Post. Marks co-starred opposite Wood in BBC America’s Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency, and recently sold her SXSW film, After Everything (formally titled Shotgun) to Good Deed Entertainment.

Schwarzenegger is repped by UTA and Management 360; Robbins by CAA and Authentic Talent & Literary Management; Lane by WME, The Long Run, and Gray Krauss Sandler Des Rochers; Marks by UTA, Untitled, and Bloom Hergott Diemer.

Mortimer is repped by 3 Arts Entertainment and ICM Partners.