EXCLUSIVE: Paris Jackson is continuing to make inroads on her acting career, and might even be doing a little singing to boot. She has landed a co-starring role in The Space Between, an indie comedic drama starring Kelsey Grammer and Jackson White. Rachel Winter, who produced the Oscar-nominated Dallas Buyers Club, is directing the pic described as a love letter to music and revolving around the record industry. Shooting is underway in Los Angeles.

The film, penned by Will Aldis, is set during the mid-1990s L.A. music scene. It centers on wannabe record exec Charlie Porter (White) who, struggling to get out of the mailroom, is tasked with forcing forgotten rock star Micky Adams (Grammer) out of his contract at his longtime label.

Jackson will play Cory, Charlie’s love interest and a sultry singer desperate for her big break.

Michael Roiff (Waitress), Milan Popelka (Arrival) and Steve Samuels (Michael Clayton) are producing.

Jackson, the daughter of Michael Jackson, has been landing film and TV gigs as her public profile has grown. She made her small-screen debut this past season on Lee Daniels’ Fox series Star. On the big screen, she had a role in Nash Edgerton’s dark comedy actioner Gringo which bowed this spring.

She is repped by WME and Stiefel Entertainment.