Five years after she was hired to head Paramount TV, Amy Powell has been fired. Paramount CEO Jim Gianopulos announced the move to staff in an internal memo Thursday.

In the memo, Gianopulos noted “multiple individuals” who raised “concerns around comments” made by Powell in a “professional setting, which they believed were inconsistent” with Viacom’s values.

“Having spent the past several days conducting a thorough investigation into this matter and speaking to those who were present, our Human Resources and Legal teams came to the same conclusion, and we have made the decision to terminate Amy’s employment, effective immediately,” Gianopulos wrote.

Gianopulos did not provide details, but sources say her termination was due to racially insensitive comments.

Powell was named President of Paramount Television in 2013, adding those responsibilities to her position at that time as head of Digital Entertainment and Insurge Pictures.

Powell was largely unknown in TV executive circles when she was handpicked by the late Paramount chief Brad Grey to build a TV production unit at the studio.

Under Powell, Paramount TV got to a fast start with multiple series orders within its first year. The company quickly established itself as a major supplier to cable and streaming networks with such series as Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan (Amazon), 13 Reasons Why and Maniac (Netflix), Shooter (USA), Berlin Station (EPIX), The Alienist (TNT), The Haunting of Hill House (Netflix), Catch-22 (Hulu), First Wives Club (Paramount Network), and School of Rock (Nickelodeon).

With the success of Paramount TV, Powell’s profile also rose and she was rumored for a number of top TV jobs in town, including running Amazon Studios.

