Paramount has sold anticipated six-part mini Catch-22 to Canal+ in France.

Based on the celebrated novel of the same name written by Joseph Heller, the series is executive produced and directed by George Clooney who will also co-star alongside Kyle Chandler, Hugh Laurie, Giancarlo Giannini and Christopher Abbott.

As previously announced, the series will air on Hulu in the U.S., Sky Italia in Italy and Channel4 in the UK. It marks Clooney’s first regular TV role since NBC’s ER.

Set in Italy during World War II, the show centers on Capt. John Yossarian, a U.S. Air Force pilot who while trying to complete the illogical number of flight missions required to go home, must contend with an absurd bureaucratic rule. The so-called ‘Catch-22’ edict specifies that a man is considered insane (and therefore ineligible for combat) if he continues to fly dangerous missions, but a request to be removed from duty is evidence of sanity and therefore cancels the ineligibility. The ‘Catch 22’ phrase has become synonymous with an illogical or paradoxical scenario.

As previously announced, Yossarian will be played by Girls and The Sinner star Abbott. The mini has been shooting in Italy this summer.

The series is produced by Paramount Television, Anonymous Content, George Clooney and Grant Heslov. Clooney and Grant Heslov are exec producers on behalf of Smokehouse Pictures, along with Richard Brown and Steve Golin on behalf of Anonymous Content. Luke Davies and David Michôd are co-writers and executive producers for the series. Ellen Kuras serves as producer and will direct two episodes. Clooney and Heslov will also each direct two episodes.