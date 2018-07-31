A month after MTV launched MTV Studios with an inaugural slate that includes Daria and Aeon Flux revivals, Pamela Post, SVP Original Programming & Head of West Coast for MTV, VH1 and Logo, has been elevated to Head of Scripted for the MTV, VH1, and Logo Group. In this expanded role, Post will oversee scripted programming for all three networks as well as for the newly launched MTV Studios.

The top scripted position in the group has been vacant since Maggie Malina stepped down as head of scripted for MTV and VH1 in February.

As part of a new Viacom mandate implemented in early 2017, both MTV and VH1 focused their programming efforts on unscripted programming. All of their existing scripted series were canceled with one exception, the upcoming rebooted third season of MTV’s Scream. But there have been a handful of scripted/animated projects going through the development pipeline over the past year, and MTV Studios plans to produce scripted series, a significant part of which will be for outside networks and digital platforms.

Post will continue to head up the West Coast Office, executive produce VH1’s award-winning franchise RuPaul’s Drag Race, which just landed 12 Emmy nominations, and oversee Logo Documentary Films, which has won three consecutive Emmys. She reports to Amy Doyle, General Manager for the Group.

“Pam is a passionate and gifted storyteller with exceptional leadership skills,” said Doyle. “She continually inspires me and I know she will bring all of her energy and creativity to this expanded role.”

Post hinted what kind of scripted series MTV and VH1 would be going for. “I feel humbled and honored to collaborate with Amy and Chris [McCarthy] on music infused, coming-of-age stories that complement our robust unscripted slate,” she said.

This marks a return to the scripted side for Post who spent four years at Team Todd as ViP, Production where she served as associate producer for HBO’s If These Walls Could Talk 2, and Ben Younger’s Boiler Room. At Logo, she shepherded Russell T. Davies’ Cucumber and Banana in addition to launching the original series Noah’s Arc.