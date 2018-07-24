We are mere months away from Fall which can only mean one thing: it’s PaleyFest time! The Paley Center for Media unveiled the lineup for its 12th annual PaleyFest Fall TV Previews. The festival takes place Sept. 6-16 at the Paley Center’s Beverly Hills location.

The ten-day fest celebrates shows returning to the forthcoming Fall 2018 television season as well as giving audiences the first look at some of the most anticipated new shows. The fest will include premiere screenings and cast & creator discussions from ABC, CBS, The CW, Epix, Fox, History, Hulu, Lifetime, NBC, Netflix, and Telemundo.

The event kicks off on Sept. 6 with Netflix’s Atypical and BoJack Horseman and concludes Sept. 16 with the team from Telemundo’s Nicky Jam: El Ganador. Other shows heading to the fest include Castle Rock, I Love you, America with Sarah Silverman, Last Man Standing, The Neighborhood, The Kids Are Alright and more.

Here is the initial lineup for the 2018 PaleyFest Fall TV Previews:

Netflix Presents Atypical and BoJack Horseman: Thursday, September 6, 2018

6 pm Preview Reception

7 pm Preview Screenings & Conversations

Featured talent from Atypical includes:

Jennifer Jason Leigh, “Elsa Gardner”

Keir Gilchrist, “Sam Gardner”

Michael Rapaport, ‘Doug Gardner”

Brigette Lundy-Paine, “Casey Gardner”

Robia Rashid, Executive Producer

Mary Rohlich, Executive Producer

Featured talent from BoJack Horseman includes:

Aaron Paul, “Todd Chavez”

Alison Brie, “Diane Nguyen”

Paul F. Tompkins, “Mr. Peanutbutter”

Raphael Bob-Waksberg, Creator & Executive Producer

Lisa Hanawalt, Production Designer

Mike Hollingsworth, Supervising Director

Hulu Presents I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman, Castle Rock, and The First: Friday, September 7, 2018

6 pm Preview Reception

7 pm Preview Screening of I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman, and finale screening of Castle Rock, & Conversations

Featured talent from I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman includes:

Sarah Silverman, Host & Executive Producer

Featured talent from Castle Rock includes:

Sam Shaw, Creator & Executive Producer

Plus a preview screening of The First

ABC Presents The Kids Are Alright, The Rookie, and A Million Little Things: Saturday, September 8, 2018

1 pm Preview Reception

1:30 pm Preview Screenings & Conversations

Featured talent from The Kids Are Alright includes:

Michael Cudlitz, “Mike Cleary”

Mary McCormack, “Peggy Cleary”

Jack Gore, “Timmy”

Tim Doyle, Creator & Executive Producer

Featured talent from The Rookie includes:

Nathan Fillion, “John Nolan”

Alyssa Diaz, “Angela Lopez”

Richard T. Jones, “Sergeant Wade Grey”

Titus Makin, “Jackson West”

Mercedes Mason, “Captain Zoe Andersen”

Melissa O’Neil, “Lucy Chen”

Afton Williamson, “Talia Bishop”

Eric Winter, “Tim Bradford”

Alexi Hawley, Creator & Executive Producer

Plus a preview screening of A Million Little Things

The CW Presents All American and Charmed: Saturday, September 8, 2018

6 pm Preview Reception

6:30 pm Preview Screenings & Conversation

Featured talent from All American includes:

Daniel Ezra, “Spencer James”

Samantha Logan, “Olivia Barker”

Bre-Z, “Coop”

Greta Onieogou, “Layla Keating”

Monet Mazur, “Laura Fine-Baker”

Michael Evans Behling, “Jordan Baker”

Cody Christian, “Asher”

Karimah Westbrook, “Grace James”

April Blair, Executive Producer

Sarah Schechter, Executive Producer

Spencer Paysinger, Consulting Producer

Robbie Rogers, Producer

Featured talent from Charmed includes:

Melonie Diaz, “Melanie Vera”

Sarah Jeffery, “Maggie Vera”

Madeleine Mantock, “Macy Vaughn”

Jessica O’Toole, Executive Producer

Amy Rardin, Executive Producer

Jennie Snyder Urman, Executive Producer

Lifetime Presents YOU and History Presents Project Blue Book: Sunday, September 9, 2018

1 pm Preview Reception

1:30 pm Preview Screenings & Conversation

Featured talent from YOU includes:

Penn Badgley, “Joe Goldberg”

Sera Gamble, Co-Creator & Executive Producer

Sarah Schechter, Executive Producer

Caroline Kepnes, Author

Plus additional guests to be announced

Featured talent from Project Blue Book includes:

Michael Malarkey, “Captain Michael Quinn”

Plus additional guests to be announced

Epix Presents Get Shorty: Sunday, September 9, 2018

6 pm Preview Reception

6:30 pm Preview Screening & Conversation

Featured talent includes:

Davey Holmes, Creator & Executive Producer

Adam Arkin, Director

Plus additional guests to be announced.

NBC Presents I Feel Bad, Manifest, and New Amsterdam: Monday, September 10, 2018

6 pm Preview Reception

7 pm Preview Screenings & Conversations

Featured talent from I Feel Bad includes:

Sarayu Blue, “Emet Kamala-Sweetzer”

Paul Adelstein, “David Sweetzer”

Madhur Jaffrey, “Maya Kamala”

Brian George, “Aneel Kamala”

Aseem Batra, Executive Producer

Julie Anne Robinson, Executive Producer

Plus preview screenings of Manifest and New Amsterdam

CBS Presents The Neighborhood, Happy Together, and Magnum P.I.: Wednesday, September 12, 2018

6 pm Preview Reception

7 pm Preview Screenings & Conversations

Featured talent from The Neighborhood includes:

Cedric the Entertainer, “Calvin Butler”

Tichina Arnold, “Tina Butler”

Max Greenfield, “Dave Johnson”

Beth Behrs, “Gemma Johnson”

Featured talent from Happy Together includes:

Damon Wayans, Jr., “Jake”

Amber Stevens West, “Claire”

Felix Mallard, “Cooper James”

Plus a preview screening of Magnum P.I.

FOX Presents The Cool Kids, Last Man Standing, and Hell’s Kitchen: Thursday, September 13, 2018

6 pm Preview Reception

7 pm Preview Screening & Conversation

Featured talent from The Cool Kids includes:

David Alan Grier, “Hank”

Martin Mull, “Charlie”

Vicki Lawrence, “Margaret”

Leslie Jordan, “Sid”

Featured talent from Last Man Standing includes:

Tim Allen, “Mike Baxter”

Nancy Travis, “Vanessa Baxter”

Jonathan Adams, “Chuck Larabee”

Amanda Fuller, “Kristin Baxter”

Christoph Sanders, “Kyle Anderson”

Jordan Masterson, “Ryan Vogelson”

Plus a preview screening of Hell’s Kitchen

Telemundo Presents Nicky Jam: El Ganador: Sunday, September 16, 2018

6 pm Preview Reception

6:30 pm Preview Screening & Conversation

Featured talent includes:

Jessy Terrero, Creator & Executive Producer

Sergio Lazarov, Executive Producer & VP, Current Productions, Endemol Shine Boomdog

Plus additional guests to be announced.

(Panelists appear schedule permitting. All event and panelists are subject to change.)