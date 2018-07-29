A preview of the second season for the Netflix drug cartel series Ozark is out, showcasing the struggles of Marty Byrdes and his family as they navigate life within a crime cartel. The trailer was unveiled today at a Television Critics Assn. panel featuring series stars Jason Bateman, Laura Linney and Julia Garner.

The series returns on Aug. 31.

In the second season, with Del out, the crime syndicate sends their ruthless attorney, Helen Pierce, to town to shake things up just as the Byrdes are finally settling in. Marty and Wendy struggle to balance their family interests amid the escalating dangers presented by their partnerships with the power-hungry Snells, the cartel, and their new deputy, Ruth Langmore, whose father Cade has been released from prison.

The series is produced by Bateman’s Aggregate in association with Media Rights Capital for Netflix.