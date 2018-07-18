Paramount’s horror World War II movie Overlord will now open on Nov. 9 instead of Oct. 26.

That means the studio has a lot of faith in the Bad Robot-produced, Julius Avery-directed pic, that the movie has the grit to play through the competitive holiday period. That second weekend in November is when Paramount launched its Oscar-winning box office sci-fi sleeper Arrival. Not to mention that Oct. 26 pre-Halloween weekend is typically a death zone at the box office as moviegoers hang on to their dollars for more premium fare launching in November. Overlord is billed as “the story of two American soldiers behind enemy lines on D Day.”

Overlord moves away from Universal’s Johnny English Strikes Again and Lionsgate’s Hunter Killer on Oct. 26 and will now compete against Sony’s The Girl in the Spider’s Web and Illumination/Universal’s Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch.

Paramount showed off the first trailer for Overlord at CinemaCon and they dropped the official one today, which you can watch here: