The first teaser trailer for season 4 of the hit time-traveling adventure romance Outlander starring Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe debuted today at a screening of The Spy Who Dumped Me in New York.

Heughan, who plays dreamy Scottish soldier Jamie in the Starz series based in the Diana Gabaldon novels, made a surprise appearance at the event and did a Q&A with fans before debuting the new trailer which was also live-streamed on the Outlander Facebook page.

Season 3 ended with Jamie and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) washed up ashore in what is now the state of Georgia, as occurred in the Voyager novel. Season 4 picks up from there and will draw from the novel Drums of Autumn.

As seen in the trailer above, Jamie and Claire now face a whole new set of challenges, adversaries, twists, turns and some time-traveling shockers. The adventures will continue beyond season 4 as the drama has been renewed for seasons five and six. Until then, you can enjoy the new 13-episode season which is set to debut in November.

Outlander is executive produced by Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Matthew B. Roberts and Andy Harries. The series is produced by Tall Ship Productions, Story Mining & Supply Company and Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television.