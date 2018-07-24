With today’s anxiously awaited announcement of the first wave of films for the 43rd annual Toronto International Film Festival, the first serious footprint on the upcoming Oscar season has been made. TIFF , even though the September 6-16 event comes after Venice and Telluride a week earlier, is enormously influential in terms of helping to set the table for a slew of awards contenders and if this initial list of 17 Galas and 30 Special Presentations is any indication the season appears to be promising a lot of films dealing with heavy family issues like Beautiful Boy, Ben Is Back ; humanist dramas like What We Had, Life Itself, and Roma; political and hot button issue movies like The Front Runner, White Boy Rick, The Hate U Give, Widows; and highly personal films such as Barry Jenkins’ first effort since the Oscar winning Moonlight , called If Beale Street Could Talk. There’s not a whole lot of lighter fare on tap – so far at least.

The latter is among a handful of followup films from some of our most recent Oscar winners including Steve McQueen (12 Years A Slave) with the TIFF World Premiere

REX/Shutterstock

of Widows, Damien Chazelle (La La Land) with First Man which actually will first open Venice, and Alfonso Cuaron (Gravity) with Roma also headed to Venice first. And for those who might have thought the major studios were starting to cede the season to indies and specialty divisions there appears to be already a heavy presence of contenders from the majors including Warner Bros with Bradley Cooper’s remake of A Star Is Born, as first reported in Deadline last week, getting its North American premiere at TIFF after appearing in Venice. Universal has Chazelle’s Neil Armstrong picture, First Man, while big Fox makes perhaps its last splash at TIFF before fading into Disney with the George Tillman Jr.’s racial drama The Hate U Give, as well as the aformentioned Widows. .Sony has both Jason Reitman’s The Front Runner, and Yann Demange’s White Boy Rick on tap in Canada.

Speaking of Fox and its uncertain future, its specialty division Fox Searchlight is the reigning Oscar Best Picture champ with The Shape Of Water which got its launch during the Fall Fest trifecta last year, and the company is back full force as it awaits its fate with Disney. Announced for TIFF today are Robert Redford’s crime drama, The Old Man And The Gun , and a dramatic change of pace for Melissa McCarthy with Can You Ever Forgive Me? Perhaps their prime contender this year, the period drama The Favourite is known to be headed to Venice and the New York Film Festival, but appears to be bypassing TIFF, at least on the basis of today’s release which is only the first of several to expect from Toronto over the course of the next month. Whether it shows up in Telluride is pure speculation at this point , and I know that as of late last week Searchlight was still weighing their options with the film that stars Rachel Weisz, Emma Stone , and Olivia Colman and directed by Yorgos Lanthimos. I heard it was invited everywhere.

20th Century Fox

As for the presence of the streamers it appears TIFF , unlike Cannes , is certainly open to offerings from Netflix since both Roma and The Kindergarten Teacher (a Sundance refugee) are among those slated in the official selection so far. Amazon is really diving in with a heavy presence including the World Premieres of the Steve

Amazon Studios

Carell/Timothy Chalamet starring drama Beautiful Boy, and Dan Fogelman’s multi-layered Life Itself, in addition to Pawel Pawlikowski’s Cannes prize winner Cold War. Cannes foreign language debuts are often a big source of programming for this fest and this year is no different with several including the Palme d’Or winner from Hirokazu Kore-eda, Shoplifters announced as the closer for TIFF 2018 Special Presentations Programme. The splendid Jury Prize winner out of Cannes from Lebanon , Nadine Labaki’s Capernaum gets its North American premiere and hopefully a big launch for the Academy Awards Foreign Language competition which begins the next month. Always catering to a strong international presence TIFF has an especially strong lineup of world class filmmakers on tap already this season and you can expect it to grow.

Bleecker Street

Of course the competition for movies that are the big hopes for the six month long awards season that begins in earnest with Venice/Telluride/Toronto is fierce, and will be overlapping starting tomorrow when Venice will announce its official lineup , much of which we have already figured out. TIFF helps in this regard by the way they label their selections as either World Premieres (first seen at TIFF), International Premieres (not seen in Venice or Cannes) , North American Premieres (coming from Cannes or Venice)’, and Canadian premieres (Sundance or Telluride got there before Toronto). Telluride , which runs August 31 thru September 3 does not announce their schedule until Thursday August 30 and forces participants to keep quiet about it until then. Part of the reason is that increasingly important, but always cool, fest doesn’t put labels on their films, even if the press eventually does. There was a dust up between the two fests a few years ago regarding which film goes where first but it appears to have calmed down. Still TIFF gives the prime programming slots in the first four days of its fest to World or North American premieres which does give pause to distributors in mapping out their festival strategy.

It’s not scientific but judging from the TIFF press release we can speculate on what is – and more intriguingly isn’t –going to be seen first in Venice and Telluride this year. For the latter in

Fox Searchlight

the isn’t category the biggest surprise for me was the fact that Toronto nabbed the World Premiere of Barry Jenkins’ aforementioned If Beale Street Could Talk. The Annapurna release was I thought a natural for Telluride since that is where Moonlight got birthed and berthed, and Jenkins has been a constant presence since becoming a staffer at the festival several years ago. Of those movies that may indeed be going to Telluride and then Toronto here are a few guesses : First Man, What They Had, Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Cold War, Dogman, The Front Runner, The Old Man And The Gun. Roma, Shoplifters, and White Boy Rick. Again it is all just speculation at this point and those few titles are just a drop in the bucket of what Telluride will manage to pack in over the course of four days. The 47 movies listed today for TIFF is also only about one fifth of the eventual number that will be on display in Canada over those ten days in September. In less than 24 hours we get the official 411 on Venice. And so we are off to the races.