EXCLUSIVE: MGM’s Operation Finale, which follows a team of secret agents in their pursuit of Holocaust Nazi architect Adolf Eichmann 15 years after World War II, is moving up from its Sept. 14 opening to August 29, the Wednesday before the four-day Labor Day stretch.

We hear the film tested quite well in the mid 80s in the top two boxes in a Los Angeles-area screening, but tested through the roof in the high 90s elsewhere in the country. Labor Day is a prime time when upscale and older audiences head to the cinema, and with Operation Finale‘s new date, it gives the Chris Weitz-directed movie a jump on the crowded fall awards season competition.

Other notable adult-oriented pics that launched over Labor Day include The Constant Gardener ($33.5M domestic, plus four Oscar noms and a best supporting actress win for Rachel Weisz), George Clooney thriller The American ($35.6M), John Hillcoat’s depression era bootlegging pic Lawless ($37.4M), and the Helen Mirren-Jessica Chastain-Sam Worthington-Tom Wilkinson Mossad agent thriller The Debt ($31.1M).

Operation Finale moves away from a very crowded Sept. 14 weekend that includes Sony’s White Boy Rick, 20th Century Fox’s The Predator, and Lionsgate’s A Simple Favor. On its new date, Operation Finale will square off with Lionsgate’s sci-fi pic Kin starring James Franco, Carrie Coon and Zoe Kravitz and Focus Features’ horror drama The Little Stranger from Room filmmaker Lenny Abrahamson.

Weitz directs Operation Finale from Matthew Orton’s script. Oscar Isaac, Ben Kingsley, Nick Kroll, Melanie Laurent, Lior Raz, Joe Alwyn, Haley Lu Richardson, Michael Aronov, Ohad Knoller, Greg Hill, Torben Liebrecht, Mike Hernandez, Greta Scacchi and Pêpê Rapazote star. Producers are Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger under their Automatik banner, alongside Isaac and Inspire Entertainment’s Jason Spire (Mojave). Matt Charman and Ron Schmidt are EPs.